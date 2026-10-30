MCSO makes MADSET arrest

The Madera County Sheriff’s Office Special Enforcement Team (MADSET) arrested Jeonell Lua in Tuolumne County after he evaded law enforcement on multiple occasions.

Lua was wanted for criminal threats, vandalism, grand theft and violating his felony probation in Madera County.

MADSET detectives ultimately located Lua in a casino in Tuolumne County last week, where he was with his two brothers.

Both brothers were also arrested for allegedly assisting Lua in evading law enforcement by repeatedly helping him hide from authorities.