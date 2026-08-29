Madera United wins National title

Madera United FC Zapata 2012G made history this summer by capturing a National Championship at the 2026 NPL Finals in Denver, Colorado.

The achievement represents an incredible milestone for the players, coaches, families, and the Madera community.

The journey to Nationals was built on months of hard work, dedication, sacrifice, and teamwork. Throughout the season, the girls continued to challenge themselves and grow both individually and as a team. Their commitment led them to a successful league season and ultimately earned them the opportunity to represent Madera on the national stage.

In Denver, the team competed against talented teams from across the country. The girls demonstrated determination, resilience, and confidence throughout the tournament, ultimately accomplishing their goal of becoming National Champions.

For these young athletes, the championship represents much more than a trophy. It is a reminder of what can be achieved through hard work, discipline, teamwork, and believing in one another.

The accomplishment is also a proud moment for the Madera community. The support of families, coaches, local businesses, sponsors, and community members helped make the team’s journey possible.

Madera United FC Zapata 2012G proudly brought a National Championship home to Madera. An accomplishment these young athletes and their community will remember for years to come.