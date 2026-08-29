Serving the heart of California since 1892

Facebook Instagram Youtube

Madera United wins National title

The Madera United FC Zapata 2012G 14-under girls soccer team won the National Championship at the 2026 NPL Finals in Denver over the summer. Back row, from left, are Coach Myra Alvarez, Mia Nguyen, Gabby Vaca, Sophie Cisneros, Sophia Garcia, Addy Chavez, Jayleen Rodriguez, Alia Ponce, Layla Barajas and Head Coach Jesse Zapata. Front row, from left, are Arianny Sanchez, London Rodriguez, Cassie Corona, Emily Zapata, Nayeli Mejia and Haley Garcia.

Madera United FC Zapata 2012G made history this summer by capturing a National Championship at the 2026 NPL Finals in Denver, Colorado.

The achievement represents an incredible milestone for the players, coaches, families, and the Madera community.

The journey to Nationals was built on months of hard work, dedication, sacrifice, and teamwork. Throughout the season, the girls continued to challenge themselves and grow both individually and as a team. Their commitment led them to a successful league season and ultimately earned them the opportunity to represent Madera on the national stage.

In Denver, the team competed against talented teams from across the country. The girls demonstrated determination, resilience, and confidence throughout the tournament, ultimately accomplishing their goal of becoming National Champions.

For these young athletes, the championship represents much more than a trophy. It is a reminder of what can be achieved through hard work, discipline, teamwork, and believing in one another.

The accomplishment is also a proud moment for the Madera community. The support of families, coaches, local businesses, sponsors, and community members helped make the team’s journey possible.

Madera United FC Zapata 2012G proudly brought a National Championship home to Madera. An accomplishment these young athletes and their community will remember for years to come.

More Posts:

A message from the Publisher

A message from the Publisher

August 29, 2026

The Madera Tribune has had a long-standing policy of not …

Letters from Adahi, a week in review

Letters from Adahi, a week in review

August 29, 2026

This year, Camp Adahi, a six day long sleep-away camp …

Big savings, family fun at the Madera District Fair

Big savings, family fun at the Madera District Fair

August 29, 2026

The Madera District Fair, presented by Valley Children’s Healthcare, is …

MID completes Fairmead recharge project

MID completes Fairmead recharge project

August 29, 2026

Madera Irrigation District (MID or District) has made a significant …

Load More

Sign In

Forgot password?

Register

Reset Password

Please enter your username or email address, you will receive a link to create a new password via email.