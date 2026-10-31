Liberty High School officially re-opens stadium

After playing most of the football season as visitors, even at home games, Liberty High School official re-opened its stadium last week.

The opening of the stadium featured an all-weather, nine-lane turf, and an artificial turf field. Community members and Liberty staff and athletes were on hand for the ribbon cutting on October 22.

“This is a long time coming. We’re excited to be here,” said Golden Valley Unified School District Superintendent Kevin Hatch.

The project finished on time for the Hawks to host its first football game in the newly re-opened facility October 23. The Hawks defeated Mendota, 60-14, in the first game back in their new home.

“This is an exciting and special moment for our district, our school, our students, and our entire community,” said LHS Athletics Director and head football coach Mike Nolte. “This is a moment that has been a long time coming. It’s exciting to finally stand here together to celebrate the opening of our new high school stadium. This stadium represents more than a place to compete. It represents pride, tradition, opportunity, and a place where our students will create memories that will last a lifetime. We look forward to many exciting moments, championships, performances, and community celebrations that will take place here for years to come.”

LHS principal Kandace Osborn was among the first hires at Liberty High School when it opened in 2002, and has seen the growth of the school, and the district.

“What an exciting day for Liberty High School, and the entire Madera Ranchos community,” she said. “Standing here, and looking at this beautiful new stadium, I am filled with pride and gratitude. This moment is especially meaning for me because I was a teacher here when the doors opened in 2002. Back then, we watched football games sitting on the berm. It was a great time. We didn’t need fancy bleachers or a beautiful stadium to have school spirit. We had our students, family and community that loved their Hawks. Looking around today, I can’t help to thinking about how far we’ve come since Liberty first opened. Now, I have the opportunity to stand here, as the principal, as we celebrate this new stadium is truly special.”

Now, the Hawks will be able to host official track meets, as well as enjoy the field without the worry about weather.

Both Nolte and Osborn made sure to thank everyone involved in the project to give Liberty a stadium it deserves.

“This stadium is more than a football field and a track. It’s a place where memories will be made, traditions will grow, and our community will come together to celebrate our students,” Osborn said. “I want to thank everyone who has played a part in making this stadium a reality. I’m especially excited for our coaches and student-athletes. They now have a beautiful facility they can call home. When our Hawks take the field in this new stadium, it will be another special moment in Liberty High School’s history.”

“Projects of this magnitude take a great amount of teamwork, patience, and collaboration. We are thankful to everyone who made this day possible. Today marks the beginning of a new chapter at Liberty High School,” Nolte said.

From there, different groups were called up to take photos with the ribbon, and the stadium in the background. Finally, when the athletes were getting their photos taken, it was announced they were going to officially cut the ribbon. Track athlete Ian Batista officially cut the ribbon to re-open the stadium.