Serving the heart of California since 1892

Facebook Instagram Youtube

Letters: Prop. 39

California Voter Registration requires U.S. Citizenship and to be a California Resident.

OK, enough said. However, Unions and other factions think you can just walk in and vote. Not present a valid I.D. and proof of residency. Why not? They advertise on TV that, because of Trump, Vote NO on 39. Trump hate is real. What we do need are honest Elections. I believe most people want that.

Actually, I think the voter rolls should be wiped clean and we all have to re-register. This should be a 10-year thing. You have to renew your drivers license; why not your voter rolls?

People move, people die, but they stay on the rolls. Social Security knows a day BEFORE you die; why not the Elections Office? You can’t vote at a school board meeting, or a city council meeting. Not even at the Elks, or a Union meeting, unless you’re a member in good standing.

Vote yes on 39. And if you’re the one taking down the “Yes on 39” signs… stop.

— Bill Hoffrage,

Madera

More Posts:

Obituary: Evelyn Lorraine Bellinger

Obituary: Evelyn Lorraine Bellinger

October 1, 2026

Evelyn Lorraine Bellinger was born on Feb. 13, 1950. She …

Obituary: Carolyn Irene Lilles

Obituary: Carolyn Irene Lilles

October 1, 2026

Carolyn Irene Lilles, 79, of Madera, passed away Sunday, Sept. …

Obituary: Sharon Diane Cox Phillips, Date of Birth: Sept. 9, 1954, Date of Passing: Sept. 13, 2026

Obituary: Sharon Diane Cox Phillips, Date of Birth: Sept. 9, 1954, Date of Passing: Sept. 13, 2026

October 1, 2026

Sharon Diane Cox Phillips, beloved mother, grandmother, teacher, and friend, …

MPD shooting leads to death

MPD shooting leads to death

September 30, 2026

Madera Police Department officers responded to a call about an …

Load More

Sign In

Forgot password?

Register

Reset Password

Please enter your username or email address, you will receive a link to create a new password via email.