Letters: Prop. 39

California Voter Registration requires U.S. Citizenship and to be a California Resident.

OK, enough said. However, Unions and other factions think you can just walk in and vote. Not present a valid I.D. and proof of residency. Why not? They advertise on TV that, because of Trump, Vote NO on 39. Trump hate is real. What we do need are honest Elections. I believe most people want that.

Actually, I think the voter rolls should be wiped clean and we all have to re-register. This should be a 10-year thing. You have to renew your drivers license; why not your voter rolls?

People move, people die, but they stay on the rolls. Social Security knows a day BEFORE you die; why not the Elections Office? You can’t vote at a school board meeting, or a city council meeting. Not even at the Elks, or a Union meeting, unless you’re a member in good standing.

Vote yes on 39. And if you’re the one taking down the “Yes on 39” signs… stop.

— Bill Hoffrage,

Madera