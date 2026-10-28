Inspired Stallions fall in season finale

Several high school girls volleyball players standing with their coaches while holding flowers after being honored during a season finale game.

Trying to send out its two seniors on a positive note, the Madera South Stallions girls volleyball team played inspired in the season finale against the Sunnyside Wildcats.

Although the Stallions were swept, they were able to keep the match rather close. Sunnyside outscored the Stallions 75-52 in the three sets.

The Stallions honored seniors Maria Hernandez and Greydis Bolanos before the match.

The Wildcats out hit the Stallions with 31 kills against 23 for the Stallions. The Wildcats also served up 15 aces while the Stallions helped out with six missed serves.

Meanwhile, the Stallions had just two aces. They also committed 15 hitting errors in the match.

Hernandez and Angelina Alejo led the Stallions with six kills each. Seraphina Peralta and Brianna Vasquez added four each in the loss.

The Stallions had a chance to take a set in the third with a 16-13 lead. However, Sunnyside scored nine straight points for a 25-17 win. The Wildcats scored 10 of 13 points early in the first set for a 25-17 win.

The Stallions battled with the Wildcats, tying the set at 13, but Sunnyside scored 10 of the next 12 points for a 25-18 second set win.