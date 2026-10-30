Human remains identified

In October 2016, Kent Cross was reported missing by his father and, unfortunately, search efforts did not locate Kent.

In 2020, human remains were discovered near McLeod Flatt, north of Road 274 in Madera County. Despite investigative efforts, the person went unidentified for several years.

In July, Madera County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Specialist Daniella Romero submitted the remains to Othram, a private forensic laboratory specializing in advanced DNA testing. Using forensic genetic genealogy, Othram developed an investigative lead that ultimately resulted in a confirmed identification through additional DNA testing conducted by the California Department of Justice Bureau of Forensic Science.

Cross’ family was notified and shared that he frequently visited the McLeod Flatt area, which he considered his “happy place.” A decade later, with new technology and efforts, the MCSO os grateful to provide the family answers about their loved one.

This case highlights the importance of persistence and advancements in forensic technology.

“We want to recognize Crime Scene Specialist Romero for her dedication to revisiting unresolved cases and identifying new opportunities to pursue answers,” said the MCSO in a statement. “Her diligence and coordination with forensic partners were instrumental in bringing this case to a resolution. We also extend our sincere appreciation to Othram and the California Department of Justice Bureau of Forensic Science for their expertise and assistance in identifying Kent. Our thoughts are with Kent’s family as they finally receive answers after so many years.”

If you have information on this case, please contact (559) 675-7770. Anonymous tips may be made through Valley Crime Stoppers at (559) 498-STOP (7867), or by texting “Tip MaderaSO” followed by your message to 888777. Tips may also be made on the Madera County Sheriff’s Mobile App: MaderaSheriffApp.com.