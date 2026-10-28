Fairgrounds to host fall and holiday events

The Madera District Fairgrounds will host a series of fall and holiday events throughout October and November, including a pumpkin patch, a Halloween trick-or-treat experience, the annual Pomegranate Festival, and the return of the Hometown Holiday Market.

The fairgrounds is bringing back the Madera Fair Trick-or-Treat event. This event was previously done drive-through style due to COVID, but this year the fair is excited to announce that it will be a walk-through experience.

Madera Fair Trick-or-Treat

On Your Feet, presented by the Madera County Food Bank, on Halloween will feature an indoor, walk-through trick-or-treat experience in the Home Arts Building.

Two sessions will be offered, from 5 to 7 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. Tickets are limited, and guests will exit into Madera’s Pumpkin Patch after completing the trick-or-treat experience.

All guests ages 3 and older must have a ticket. Children 12 and younger must be accompanied by an adult age 18 or older. Tickets are available through the fair’s website.

Madera’s Pumpkin Patch, hosted by Joey Olvera of Joey’s Glass & Tint Inc., will run October 22 through November 1 at the fairgrounds. The event will feature live music, dancing, activities for children and adults, a carnival, face painting, crafts, photo opportunities and pumpkin picking.

Special events during the pumpkin patch’s run will include school tours, team-building activities, and a Día de los Muertos celebration on Sunday.

The pumpkin patch will be open daily from 4 to 10:30 p.m., and on weekends from 11 to 10:30 p.m. General admission tickets are $5, plus applicable fees. Children 5 and younger will be admitted free. Carnival wristbands are available for $25. Tickets are available through MaderasPumpkinPatch.com.

The Madera Chamber of Commerce will host its annual Pomegranate Festival on November 7 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the fairgrounds. Admission and parking will be free.

The festival will feature cooking demonstrations on the patio stage and a performance by The Yard Dogs on the amphitheater stage. Ohana’s Comic Con will return with a costume contest, and ValleyStealz will host its Streetwear and Thrift Expo.

The fall event lineup will conclude with the Hometown Holiday Market on November 21-22.

Previously a single-day event, the fairgrounds added an extra day for more holiday cheer. The event will feature local artisans and vendors, food, holiday shopping, and photo opportunities with Santa and Mrs. Claus.

Other activities will include letter-writing to Santa, coloring stations, holiday crafts, free play in the Kids Bake Shop area, and $5 cookie-decorating kits with decorating lessons. Holiday music will also be featured throughout the event.

Additional information about the events, including ticketing details and schedules, is available through the Madera District Fair’s website and social media pages.