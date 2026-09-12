Crawl, walk, run and divide

Any plant that lives for more than two years, coming back to grow and bloom year after year, is considered a perennial plant and is classified as either herbaceous or woody. Herbaceous perennials typically have soft green stems that die back to the ground in the winter and regrow fresh roots and shoots in the spring. Woody perennials like shrubs, trees and some vines stay alive year-round.

For this article we’ll focus on herbaceous perennials that bloom in the spring and summer and may not necessarily “wow” you their first season. They seem to poke along the first year and then grow a little more convincingly in the second, finally taking off during the third growing season. Thus “Crawl, walk, run” is often the phrase you’ll hear about these plants. Then in their third or fourth season these now overgrown perennials may benefit from dividing them. Signs that a plant may need dividing include:

• A doughnut-type hole in the center of a plant forms as older portions die

• Lots of foliage but not many flowers

• Stunted growth

• Yellowish leaves

Dividing perennials such as coreopsis, chrysanthemum, daylily, lamb’s ear, penstemon, black eyed susan and yarrow is easy, economical and ideally done in the fall (September to October) on a cool day by taking the following steps:

• Water thoroughly a day or two before digging to hydrate the roots and soften the soil. Prune back stems and foliage to about 6 inches to lower moisture loss.

• Dig a circle 6 to 8 inches away from the plant base using a shovel, then gently lift the root system out.

• Shake or wash away loose soil to clearly see the root structure and shoots.

• Gently pull sections apart by hand or cut using a sharp knife. Discard old, damaged or diseased parts.

• Replant the divisions immediately and water consistently until established.

Dividing your perennials is a great way to rejuvenate their growth and prevent crowding while also providing lots of free new plants. For more information on perennial dividing, refer to: https://ucanr.edu/site/uc-marin-master-gardeners/dividing.

The Madera County Master Gardeners are now busy dividing and potting up a multitude of perennials from the 3 Sisters Garden that will be available for sale during their Fall Festival.

SAVE THE DATE: Saturday September 26 – 3 Sisters Garden Fall Festival 10 a.m.-2 p.m. FREE admission and activities for all! Located behind Madera Community College, 30277 Ave. 12, Madera.

FREE WORKSHOP: Native Plants and Attracting Pollinators on Friday, September 25, from 1-2 p.m. at the Oakhurst Senior Center, 4911 Cinder Lane, Oakhurst.

FREE WORKSHOP: Easy Irrigation for Healthy Landscapes on Saturday, September 26, from 10 a.m.-noon, at Madera Community College, 30277 Avenue 12, Madera.

Happy dividing!