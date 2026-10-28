Commentary: Measure U: An investment in your safety, services and future

When it comes to protecting our families, keeping our communities safe, and maintaining the services we rely on every day, Madera County residents deserve thoughtful, responsible solutions. That is why voters should consider supporting Measure U, the Madera County Disaster Response, Public Safety and Vital Services Measure, also known as the Transient Occupancy Tax.

I’m never in favor of raising taxes, but this is raising the taxes on those who visit the largest gateway county in the region, in which this specific hotel or visitor’s tax has not been raised since 1994, putting our county at risk of not competing with our neighboring counties.

What is Measure U?

Measure U offers a straightforward approach to help fund important local priorities without increasing taxes on everyday purchases made by county residents. It would increase Madera County’s existing transient occupancy tax by two percentage points. This tax is paid by hotel guests and short-term rental visitors, rather than directly by residents who live here. The measure is projected to generate approximately $1.78 million annually, providing additional resources for essential public safety services.

What would Measure U do for you?

First, public safety must remain a top priority. When someone calls 911, they expect help to arrive as quickly as possible. Additional funding could help enhance emergency response and maintain law enforcement services, giving residents greater confidence that help will be available when they need it most. Whether we live in Madera, Chowchilla, or one of our mountain communities, access to dependable emergency services matters.

Second, our infrastructure and natural resources deserve attention. Roads connect families to work, students to schools, farmers to markets, and businesses to customers. Repairing damaged roads is not just about convenience; it is about safety, mobility, and supporting our local economy. Protecting water quality is equally important because clean, reliable water is essential to our families, agriculture, businesses, and future generations.

Measure U also recognizes that strong communities need a healthy local economy. Retaining existing businesses and attracting new employers helps create jobs, expand opportunities, and strengthen the economic foundation of Madera County. When local businesses succeed, our communities’ benefit.

Where do the funds go?

Over the past several years, the Madera County Board of Supervisors has demonstrated its commitment to public safety through meaningful investments in fire protection. We have constructed three new fire stations, broken ground on a fourth, and are developing plans to improve another station in Yosemite Lakes Park. These investments, combined with new fire apparatus, equipment, and improvements in emergency response capabilities, have helped improve the County’s Insurance Services Office (ISO) fire protection rating from a five to a four.

Think of the ISO rating as a report card on how well a community is prepared to provide fire protection. A lower score represents better protection and can help improve the County’s standing with insurance companies at a time when homeowners are struggling with rising premiums and limited coverage options.

These improvements didn’t happen by accident. They are the result of responsible budgeting, thoughtful planning, and a Board committed to delivering measurable results for our residents. Measure U offers an opportunity to build on that progress by investing additional visitor-generated revenue into the services that protect our communities. We’ve demonstrated what responsible investment can accomplish, and now we have an opportunity to continue moving Madera County forward.