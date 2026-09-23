Attempted murder suspect on the run

The Madera County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating Erik Von Richard Haumann, 33, who is wanted in connection with a violent attack that occurred on September 17 in North Fork.

During an argument at a residence, Haumann is suspected of attacking a 75-year-old victim for an extended period of time while threatening to kill them. The victim suffered multiple severe and permanent injuries.

Haumann is also accused of stealing the victim’s vehicle following the attack. The vehicle has since been recovered in the Lemoore area. He is believed to be headed to the Santa Barbara area.

A warrant has been issued for Haumann’s arrest for attempted murder, torture, mayhem and robbery.

Harman is 5’11” and approximately 200 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel eyes. His whereabouts are unknown, and it is unknown whether he is armed.

Do not approach or attempt to contact Haumann. If anyone sees him or know where he may be, call 9-1-1. Anyone with information that may assist investigators is asked to contact Detective Wood at (559) 706-6343.

Anonymous tips may be made through Valley Crime Stoppers at (559) 498-STOP (7867), or by texting “Tip MaderaSO” followed by your message to 888777.

Tips may also be made on the Madera County Sheriff’s Mobile app: MaderaSheriffApp.com.