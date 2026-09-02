Arrest on shoplifter

Madera Police Department Officer Daniel Ruby was patrolling the business district on West Cleveland Avenue when he observed a vehicle leaving the Lowe’s parking lot at a high rate of speed Sunday afternoon.

Officer Ruby conducted a traffic stop, and discovered a large quantity of merchandise in packaging consistent with items sold by Lowe’s.

The driver, Manuel Patino, was arrested for theft after confirming he had stolen the merchandise from the business. The recovered merchandise, valued at more than $1,000, was returned to Lowe’s.

The Madera Police Department is committed to working with our local businesses and community to prevent theft and hold those responsible accountable. Officers will continue to take proactive steps to reduce crime and protect our community.