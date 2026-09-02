Armed robbery investigation leads to arrests

MDP officers responded to a local business regarding an armed robbery and learned that two masked men entered the business on August 12 at about 10:30 p.m. brandished a firearm at an employee, and demanded cash from the register.

Fortunately, no one was injured during the incident.

As the investigation progressed, MPD detectives gathered and reviewed surveillance footage from the surrounding area. The evidence collected assisted detectives in identifying the individuals believed to be responsible for the robbery.

Twenty-two-year-old Antonio Bolanos and 36-year-old Gumaro Frias were arrested in connection with the armed robbery. Both were booked into the Madera County Jail on robbery charges.