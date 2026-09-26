Torres sweeps Coyotes in volleyball

The Matilda Torres Toros came out swinging in its first league match of the season against the Madera Coyotes.

The Toros combined for 25 kills in the three-set girls volleyball victory over Madera. By comparison, the Coyotes put down 21 kills, but had just two players with five or more kills.

The Toros had two players with 10 kills, but also helped themselves with 14 aces despite seven missed serves. The Toros also hit nine balls out of bounds and another five into the net.

The Coyotes had mistakes of their own with 10 hits out of bounds and six hit into the net.

Amelia Specials and Tarin Anderson put down a game-high 10 kills for the Toros. However, only three other Toros put down kills.

On the other side, Mia Carlson put down eight kills to lead the Coyotes. K’Leeh Spotwood added five kills with six different Coyotes putting down kills.

The Toros had three players record three or more aces. Specials led the team with four while Anderson and Bella Laredo had three each. Madera only had two players with aces, and Carlson had four.

Madera opened the match with a 7-5 lead, and extended the lead to 11-8 after a Carlson kill.

Specials put down a side out kill to spark a Torres run. Specials added a kill and Mya Lujan sent back a Coyote attack to tie the set at 12. Shirley Hernandez put down a side out kill off an overpass for the Coyotes.

Special recorded a kill off a dig for the side out. Anderson served up two more points for a third three-point run, and an 18-14 lead.

The Coyotes cut the lead to three, but Anderson put down a side out kill, and Specials put down another kill for a 22-16 lead before a Carlson side out kill.

Specials put down a side out kill, and after a trade in side outs, gave Torres set point. Madera hit into the net for a 25-18 win.

Madera took the early lead behind three aces from Carlson for a 6-3 second set lead.

Anderson served up two aces to tie the score at seven. Madera scored three straight points with a tip kill from Kimberly Maciel. Laredo served up a Torres ace for a 10-9 lead.

Madera took the lead behind three straight Carlson kills. Specials and Anderson put down side out kills to cut the lead to one.

Carlson put down a kill, served up an ace, and got a kill from Spotwood for an 18-13 lead.

The Toros began to claw back into the set. Anderson put down a side out kill, and Mia Camarena served up two points to cut Madera’s lead to 18-16.

Two Spotwood kills gave the Coyotes a 21-17 lead before the Toros got the side out. Laredo served up two aces to tie the set at 21.

After a trade in side outs, Destiny Miranda served an ace for a 23-22 lead. Miranda served up the final two points for a 25-22 win.

In the third set, Specials served up five straight points with a pair of aces. Lujan blocked two overpasses, and Anderson put down a kill for an 8-2 lead.

Madera got kills from Spotwood and Hernandez to get within two.

Anderson put down a side out kill, and served an ace to give the Toros a 12-7 lead.

Madera came back behind two Hernandez kills to cut the lead to three.

Lujan and Specials put down side out kills for a 14-10 lead. Madera came back with kills from Carlson and Isabella Fessenden to cut the lead to one.

Then, the Toros went on a nine-point run to, basically, finish off the match. Alana Hamman and Calliope Gutierrez combined on a dual block for side out. Alexa Cervantes then served up two aces in a nine-point run for a 23-13 lead. In the run, Specials and Gutierrez put down kills.

A trade in side outs led to match point for the Toros, and Anderson finished the match with a kill for a 25-14 win.