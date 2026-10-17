Toros make quick work of Stallions

In just over an hour, the Matilda Torres Toros completed a three-set sweep over the Madera South Stallions in a North Yosemite League match at Madera South.

The volleyball Toros outscored the Stallions 75-41 in the three sets Tuesday.

Matilda Torres combined for 27 kills in the three sets, and had three hitters with more than five kills. — Tarin Anderson with a match-leading nine, Amelia Specials with six and Alana Hamman with five. They also had 15 service aces, and had 10 hitting errors.

Meanwhile, the Stallions only had 12 kills with Maria Hernandez leading the team with five. They also committed 20 hitting errors.

Both teams matched up well in the first 10 points of the match with the Toros leading, 6-4. Torres had two kills from Specials, and an ace from Bella Laredo. The Stallions had kills from Angelina Alejo, a block from Valentina Vidales and an ace from Hernandez.

The Stallions tied the set after a solo block from Brianna Vasquez.

Hamman put down a kill off an overpass for side out, and added a tip kill for an 8-6 Torres lead. After a trade in side outs, Gianna Gonzalez served up six straight points with an ace. Specials and Anderson had kills in the run for a 15-7 lead.

Hernandez put down a kill for the Stallions before a missed serve. Anderson put down a kill for an 18-9 lead.

After a Torres missed serve, Hernandez served up three aces in a row to cut the lead to five.

Addison Munguia recorded a bump kill for a side out. After two Stallions’ hitting errors gave Torres set point, Hamman closed it out with a kill, and a 25-17 win.

In the second set, the Stallions took the early 5-3 lead after two aces from Alejo and a Hernandez kill off an overpass.

A side out kill from Destiny Miranda and a kill from Anderson gave the Toros a 6-4 lead.

After a trade in hits out of bounds, Laredo served up four straight points with three aces for an 11-6 lead.

Vasquez and Vidales combined on a dual block for a Stallions’ side out, and Kaolany Lal served up an ace to cut the lead to three.

Anderson got the side out kill, and served up the next seven points. In the run, she had two aces while Hamman had two kills and Mya Lujan added another for a 19-8 lead.

Seraphim Peralta put down a Stallions’ side out kill, but Lujan put own a Torres side out kill.

Specials added a kill and Mia Castaneda served up an ace for a 22-9 lead.

After a Stallions’ side out, Alexa Cervantes put down a dump kill. Hernandez got a Stallions’ side out, but a missed serve and a ball into the net gave Torres a 25-12 victory.

The Toros took the early third set lead when Cervantes served up an ace on the first point, and served the first five points of the set. Anderson put down two kills in the run.

Hernandez put down a side out kill, and Yami Castaneda served up the next three points with Bella Doan getting a bump kill to cut the lead to one.

After a Torres side out, Specials served up two aces for a 9-4 lead.

Peralta put down a kill and Doan served up an ace to cut the Torres lead to 10-7 before an Anderson kill.

After a trade in side outs, Castaneda served up seven straight points with a pair of aces. Hamman recorded a dual block, but Madera South hit out of bounds three times in the run for a 19-8 Torres lead.

A Specials side out kill led to three straight aces from Noelia Calvillo, who was making her first appearance since the first match of the season.

Doan put down a back row kill for a side out, but Specials answered with a kill to get to match point.

After a Torres missed serve, Vasquez blocked a Torres attack. However, the Stallions missed their next serve for a 25-12 Torres victory.