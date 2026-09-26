Fresh, aromatic and flavorful

Fresno County Master Gardener Robbie has a life long love of herbs. Her fascination with gardening started early while growing up in the Willamette Valley of Oregon where even as a child she had a patch all her own. She was also greatly influenced by her aunt and uncle who lovingly tended an extensive herb garden.

Her passion for herbs was ignited through these childhood experiences and, lucky for us, Robbie will be give a free workshop on October 3 at the Madera Community College, where she will teach all things herbal.

Herbs fall into four categories — culinary, aromatic, landscape and medicinal. Since our valley climate is of a Mediterranean nature, Robbie says all categories of herbs grow remarkably well here and are truly “happy campers.” In addition, they are naturally disease and pest resistant and are patio friendly, growing easily in pots. They smell wonderful, are easy to care for and are even drought tolerant.

If growing herbs in pots is appealing to you, make sure to set up a reliable irrigation system and plant them in good sized containers. Also grouping the pots together keeps the planting medium in the pots moist longer.

In general, herbs like full sun (six-plus hours a day), so having the pots on wheels making them easier to move as you follow the seasonal changes in the sun’s shadows is helpful too. If you prefer to grow herbs in the ground, they are not fussy, but will thrive in “well drained but kind of crummy soil.”

General maintenance tips include trimming consistently but don’t prune dramatically before the weather gets hot. Autumn pruning works best. Herbs do not need fertilizer.

Some of Robbie’s favorite aromatic herbs include the obvious one — lavender — prized not only for its fragrance and lovely flowers, but also for its culinary strength as well.

True geraniums, called Pelargoniums, have amazing scents and also hold a special place in her heart. One you might know is Citronella but there are actually more than 250 varieties to choose from and they make wonderful landscape plants.

If wreath making intrigues you, Robbie recommends rosemary and bay leaf, both of which are a wonderful aromatic foundation to holiday wreaths. If considering an exclusively culinary route then thyme, rosemary and oregano would likely suit your fancy.

For more helpful information: https://ucanr.edu/site/uc-master-gardeners-santa-clara-county/herbs.

If this article piques your curiosity, please attend Robbie’s herb workshop, October 3, 10 a.m.-noon, Madera Community College, 30277 Ave. 12. It will definitely be worth your while!

SAVE THE DATE: 3 Sisters Garden Fall Festival, Oct 24th, 10-2:PM, Madera Community College.

Happy Gardening!