Toros get first victory of the season

With a tough pre-league schedule by facing three of the top 25 teams in the Central Section, the Matilda Torres Toros dominated the Yosemite Badgers for a 47-14 victory to get in the win column this season.

The Toros dominated the Badgers, out gaining Yosemite, 387-218, in Oakhurst on Friday.

Caden Warden carried the load for the Toros. He rushed 25 times for 232 yards and six touchdowns. He gained 148 yards on 17 carries with three touchdowns in the first half. He gained 84 yards on eight carries with three more touchdowns in the second half.

Zachariah Granados also caught a short touchdown pass.

The Badgers threw the ball 27 times, but completed 11 for 121 yards and an interception. The Toros defense forced seven Yosemite punts.

Warden opened the scoring with a 45-yard touchdown run on the’ opening drive of the game.

After a Yosemite punt, the Toros drove 53 yards on 10 plays with Warden scoring from two yards out for a 14-0 lead.

The Badgers scored on the next play with a 49-yard jet sweep to cut the lead to seven.

Both teams combined for four punts on the next four possessions.

However, Torres’ punt pinned the Badgers at the two. Yosemite punted out of the shadow of the goal posts and got it to the 28. Two plays later, Warden went off the right side for a 24-yard touchdown run.

The Badgers went back to punt on their next drive. The snap went over the punter’s head and the punt went for minus-two yards to the Badgers’ 29.

However, the Toros threw an interception two plays later. The Badgers drove into Torres territory with a 30-yard pass, but threw incomplete on the final play of the half.

After a trade in punts to open the second half, Eleazar Camargo picked off a Badgers’ pass, and returned it 33 yards to the Yosemite 21. After a penalty moved the ball to the 10, Nathanial Pichardo found Granados, wide-open, in the corner of the end zone on fourth-and-goal for a 28-7 lead.

The Badgers got a return inside Torres territory, and scored five plays later.

After a 38-yard pass to Darryn Garcia, Warden finished off the drive for a 24-14 lead.

Another Badgers’ punt led to a three-play drive with Warden opening the drive for 25 yards. Camargo spun away from a tackler at the line of scrimmage for a 17 yard gain. Warden finished off the drive on the first play of the fourth quarter for a 41-14 lead.

A Yosemite turnover on downs led to another Warden touchdown. Camargo opened the drive with two carries for 18 yards. Then, Warden carried for 24 yards, and 25 yards to finish out the drive for a 47-14 victory.