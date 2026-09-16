Congressman visits Madera leaders

Congressman Adam Gray went on a “Delivering the Valley” tour to highlight more than $16 million in federal funding he secured for community projects.

Gray visited Madera City Hall and Madera County offices on Thursday to announce $2.25 million in funding towards two projects.

Gray also visited other sites to meet with elected officials to learn how the federal funding will help address local needs.

The projects stretch across California’s 13th Congressional District and include investments in water and wastewater infrastructure, public safety, roads and sidewalks, flood protection, community facilities, and other critical local needs.

“Delivering for the Central Valley means doing the work to make sure our communities have the resources they need to grow and thrive,” said Congressman Adam Gray. “These projects represent real investments in communities across our district, and I look forward to visiting each one, hearing directly from local leaders about what they need, and continuing to work for the Valley.”

Gray secured the funding through the Fiscal Year 2026 Community Project Funding process, which allows Members of Congress to request federal funding for eligible local projects. Gray submitted 15 projects for consideration after receiving applications from local governments and organizations across the 13th Congressional District.

Madera County Courthouse Park Renovation Phase 3

Recipient: County of Madera

Project description: This project will enhance the Madera County Courthouse Park to provide recreational improvements, beautification, and sustainable benefits as well as to revitalize the downtown area of the City of Madera.

Amount funded: $250,000.

City of Madera Avenue 13 Sewer Rehabilitation, Phase III

Recipient: City of Madera

Project description: This project will rehabilitate the final section of the Avenue 13 sewer-main that starts at the intersection of Avenue 13 and Granada Ave, to Highway 99.

Amount funded: $2,000,000.

Le Grand Athlone Water District and Chowchilla Water District Bidirectional Intertie

Recipient: Chowchilla Water District

Project description: This project will bring new water to two water districts on certain years through the building of an intertie, enhancing the safety and reliability of drinking water and irrigation.

Amount funded: $1,000,000.