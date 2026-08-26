Master Gardener checklist

Fall planting begins in September but summer heat can persist, so you may need to wait until later in the month. September and October are great months to do major lawn renovation or consider replacing lawn with drought-tolerant plants.

Tasks:

• Clean up around the base of fruit trees, and compost or dispose of all fallen fruit and nuts.

• Apply pre-emergent herbicide in early September to prevent winter weeds.

Pruning:

• While cutting and deadheading roses, prune lightly to shape bushes and encourage fall bloom. Always prune to an outward facing bud.

Fertilizing:

• Fertilize fruit and nut trees following harvest.

• Fertilize roses for fall bloom.

Planting:

• The fall planting season begins in September — wait for cooler days for best results.

• Perennials: Coneflower (Echinacea), rosemary (Rosmarinus), Mexican blue sage (Salvia leucantha), thyme.

• Annuals: Iceland poppy (Papaver nudicaule), sweet pea (Lathyrus).

• Bulbs, corms, tubers: grape hyacinth (Muscari), narcissus, ranunculus, squill (Scilla), tulip, Watsonia. Purchase bulbs by Labor Day, plant by Thanksgiving.

• Fruits and vegetables: Asian greens, radish, spinach, sugar snap peas (plant from seed).

• Trees, shrubs, vines: Abelia, Forsythia, palo verde (Parkinsonia), viburnum, xylosma.

Enjoy now:

• Annuals and perennials: petunia, gloriosa daisy (Rudbeckia), marigold (Tagetes).

• Bulbs, corms, tubers: fairy lily (Zephyranthes), dahlia.

• Trees, shrubs, vines: cape plumbago, rose, chaste tree (Vitex).

• Fruits and vegetables: apples, pistachio, plum, squash, tomatoes.

Things to ponder:

• Chill tulip and hyacinth bulbs in the refrigerator for 6 to 8 weeks. Do not store apples or ripe carrots in the same area. Plant in early winter (October-November) after garden soil has cooled.

• Dust on leaves reduces the effectiveness of foliar fertilizers, pesticides, and herbicides. Before spraying, shake, brush, or rinse dust off plants.

• If installing a patio or other hardscape, choose water-permeable materials if possible.

• • •

Source: Adapted from A Gardener’s Companion for the Central San Joaquin Valley, 3rd edition, currently available from Fresno County Master Gardeners for $30. These can be purchased at our demonstration garden — Garden of the Sun, 1750 N. Winery (McKinley/Winery), open Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 9 a.m. to noon, and via email at mgfresno@ucanr.edu. Gardening questions answered as well at mgfresno@ucanr.edu. Prepared by Terry Lewis, Master Gardener UCCE Fresno County.