Hawks dominate in first ‘home’ game

The Liberty Hawks football team officially christened its “Home Away From Home’ with a convincing 37-7 victory over the Strathmore Spartans.

Liberty’s home stadium is getting new turf and an all-weather track installed, so the Hawks will play their home games at Madera South High School. The Hawks treated their new home stadium with a convincing victory.

The Hawks dominated on offense and defense. Four missed extra points was the only thing head coach Mike Nolte could complain about.

Liberty rushed for 345 yards, including an even 200 yards rushing by junior Henry Bilskey. It was the most yards rushing in a season opener in school history. The Hawks scored all six touchdowns from the ground.

The Liberty defense was equally dominant, allowing just 115 yards of offense, including -1 yards passing. Strathmore averaged 3.4 yards per rush, but also had 38 rushing yards at a loss.

The Liberty defensive front had its way with the Spartan line. The line of Deegan Shandor, Brody Sisco and Felipe Chavarria combined for 13 tackles.

Overall, Strathmore averaged 3.5 yards per play while the Hawks, with 419 total yards, averaged 10.7 yards per play.

Until Strathmore’s 80-yard fourth quarter drive against the Liberty reserves, the Spartans had just 35 yards of offense compared to 60 penalty yards against the Hawks.

The Spartans had to punt on their opening drive of the game. Tyler McCamey returned the kick 30 yards to the Strathmore 23.

McCamey gave the Hawks first-and-goal with a 15-yard run. Bilskey took the ball to the one. Tristan Ruiz went up the middle to score Liberty’s first touchdown for a 6-0 lead four minutes into the game.

Tackles by Shandor and Chavarria resulted in no gains, and the Spartans punted.

After a 15-yard penalty, Liberty started at the Strathmore 24. Bilskey gained 10 on second-and-14, and quarterback Brody Von Flue gained five for the first down.

Two plays later, Bilskey broke off a 44-yard gain off the right side on a counter play to the Strathmore 27.

Two plays later, Von Flue found Ayden Wilhelm for a 13-yard pass, but a fumble, and a Strathmore recovery, ended the drive.

However, on the next play, Strathmore had trouble with the hand-off, and put the ball on the ground. Shandor jumped on it for the recovery at the five.

Bilskey got the carry off the left side. But, he fumbled just before the end zone. The ball bounced into the end zone, and McCamey jumped on it for the touchdown, and a 12-0 lead with 1:31 left in the first.

After another three-and-out, the Hawks went on a seven-play, 56-yard drive for another score. Von Flue found Bilskey for a 10-yard gain. Then, Bilskey broke off a 19-yard gain to get inside the Strathmore 20.

Three plays later, Bilskey found the end zone for an 18-0 lead.

Shandor opened the next drive with a sack, but the Spartans got a first down. Strathmore had a nine-play drive, but it only went for 21 yards before punting on fourth-and-13.

On the next play, on another counter, Bilskey went behind his big offensive line, found a hole, juked a tackler at the 40, and went 77 yards into the end zone for a 25-0 lead after the extra point, with 1:54 left in the half.

At the half, the Hawks had 240 total yards while Strathmore only had 52 yards.

The Hawks opened the second half with an eight-play, 74-yard drive to find the end zone.

Ruiz started the drive with a 15-yard burst up the middle. Von Flue found Wilhelm for 19-yards to get into Strathmore territory. McCamey gained 11 to move the ball inside the 10.

Three plays later, after a holding penalty, Bilskey found pay dirt for the second time for a 31-0 lead with 1:58 left in the third quarter.

The Spartans had another three-and-out, highlighted by a run for a loss of two on a tackle by Nick Yrlas.

Liberty opened the drive with a 32-yard pass play to McCamey, but the play was called back by a penalty. However, Von Flue found Austin Graham for a 23-yard gain, and a first down.

Then, it was a combination of Bilskey, McCamey and Ruiz to get the ball to the 25-yard line. Benni Loubandith got the carry up the middle, found a huge hole, and the end zone for a 25-yard touchdown run with a minute left in the third for a 37-0 lead.

Liberty got good field position after a punt snap went over the punter’s head, but the Hawks settled for a field goal that hit the crossbar.

Strathmore then went on a seven-play, 80-yard drive against the Liberty reserves. The Spartans scored on a 48-yard run right up the middle for a 37-7 final score.