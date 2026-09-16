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Letters: Learn to survive

Great article by Rick Farinelli.

I am 76 years old and remember stories from my grandparents that had family members who were warned to leave Hawaii two weeks before the bombing of Pearl Harbor.

My grandfather used to cut meat and go door to door selling it during the depression.

My grandparents built their home during the depression by first building a single garage with a dirt floor that they lived in while building their house.

At that time, there were not any social welfare programs that we now have.

You had to learn to survive on your own.

I believe that the house is still standing in Nubieber, CA.

Young people do not have any idea what true struggles consist of with all of these social programs.

— Mark Toole,

Madera

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