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Letters: As the nation changed

I was at home in Merced with my wife and two young sons on Sept. 11, 2001. My wife was in the kitchen preparing breakfast while I was in the living room watching the Today Show.

It just so happens that the show had a background set of panoramic windows that displayed the Manhattan skyline, which included the Twin Towers. At about 9 a.m. or so, I saw the first plane hit. The host of the Today Show (I believe it was Bryan Gumble at the time) was totally oblivious to what had just occurred right outside of the window behind him.

It was surreal. I recall yelling to my wife to come and see what had just happened.

Eventually the host of the Today Show was made aware of what had happened. He began to give commentary and updates on what was transpiring, the second plane hit, and my wife and I watched transfixed as the nation changed that day.

— Curtis Allen,

Madera

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