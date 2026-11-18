Most folks serve several dessert dishes for their guests to enjoy after the Thanksgiving feast.

In my family, we always had pumpkin pie, apple pie and mincemeat pie, although the mincemeat has fallen out of favor now. I still like it, and even used to make homemade mincemeat (usually from deer meat), but I don’t make or buy it anymore.

One of the most amazing things about Thanksgiving desserts is the fact that anyone has room to eat even one more bite.

Recipes abound for most traditional holiday desserts, so this time I thought I would present something a bit different, but still tasty.

May you all be blessed with everything you need to live a good life.

Flan custard

1 cup sugar

1 package (8-oz.) cream cheese, cubed

1 can (14-oz.) sweetened condensed milk

1 can (12-oz.) evaporated milk

1 vanilla bean, seeds scraped, or 2 teaspoons vanilla extract

5 large eggs

1. Preheat oven to 350. Melt sugar in a saucepan over medium-high heat until it turns liquid. Continue cooking and stirring with a wooden spoon until is lightly browned, about 5 minutes.

2. Pour the melted sugar into an 8-inch baking pan or 6 4-oz. ramekins, swirling to coat the bottoms evenly. Set aside to cool.

3. For the flan mixture: Add the remaining ingredients in a food processor or blender and mix until well blended. Do not use a stand mixer, or you will have chunks of cream cheese that did not blend in.

4. Fill the baking dish or ramekins with the flan mixture. Place in a larger baking pan and fill the pan with enough water to rise about halfway up the sides.

5. Bake in preheated oven for about 1 hour and 15 minutes, if using a baking dish, or about 40 minutes if using ramekins. When the custard is set, it will not feel liquid or loose when tapped.

6. Refrigerate for at least 4 hours or up to 3 days. To serve, run a knife around the edges of the pan and flip the flan out onto a serving platter. Serve with fruit and/or fresh whipped cream. Makes 6 servings.

Sweet potato and pumpkin bread pudding

(In case anyone missed it the last time I shared this.)

For the bread pudding:

2 large sweet potatoes, roasted and peeled

2 loaves day-old French bread (1 pound each, or total of 8 cups)

8 eggs

2 cups sugar

1 can (15-oz.) pumpkin puree (not prepared pie filling)

2 cups heavy cream

2 cups half-and-half

6 tablespoons butter, melted

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 teaspoon cinnamon

1/2 teaspoon nutmeg

1/2 teaspoon sea salt

For praline sauce:

1 cup unsalted butter

2 cups brown sugar (light or dark)

1 1/2 cups whole or chopped pecans

1 cup heavy cream

1. Preheat oven to 425. If you haven’t yet roasted the sweet potatoes, poke a few holes in them and place on bottom rack of oven. Bake for about 45 minutes or until easily pierced with a fork. While the potatoes roast, prep the bread pudding ingredients: tear or cut bread into one-inch pieces and place into a large bowl. Set aside.

2. Remove sweet potatoes and reset oven to 350. Place peeled sweet potatoes into a mixing bowl. Mash them into a paste. You can leave it somewhat lumpy, if you prefer.

3. In a large bowl, whisk together eggs until well blended. Mix in sugar, pumpkin puree, heavy cream, half-and-half, melted butter, vanilla extract, cinnamon, nutmeg and sea salt. Stir in the cooled sweet potatoes.

4. Pour custard mixture into bowl of torn bread pieces and use a spoon or rubber spatula to mix and spread the mixture until all pieces of bread are evenly coated. Transfer to a large, non-stick oblong pan and smooth top of mixture with spoon or spatula until it is relatively flat and even. Place pan in oven to bake for about an hour and thirty minutes.

5. While the bread pudding bakes, melt the butter for the praline sauce in a small saucepan over medium-low heat.

6. Add brown sugar and cream and stir until mixture is uniform. Bring to a boil, then reduce heat to low and simmer for five to 10 minutes in order to allow sauce to thicken. Remove from heat and stir in pecans.

7. When ready to serve, you can either spoon the sauce all over the bread pudding before cutting or ladle it on the individual portions. Both ways work fine but the first is easiest with a large crowd. Makes 20 servings.

Pumpkin cheesecake bars

For crust:

2 cups gingersnap cookie crumbs

3 tablespoons sugar

5 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted

For cheesecake layer:

1 package (8-oz.) cream cheese, softened

4 tablespoons sugar

1 large egg, beaten

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

For pumpkin pie layer:

1 can (15-oz.) pumpkin puree

2 large eggs

3/4 cup sugar

2 1/2 teaspoons pumpkin pie spice

1 1/4 cups half-and-half

For caramel-pecan sauce:

4 tablespoons unsalted butter

1/2 cup sugar

3/4 cup heavy cream

1/4 teaspoon salt

1 tablespoon vanilla extract

1 cup chopped pecans

1 tablespoon bourbon, optional

1. Preheat oven to 325. Line a 9-inch square baking pan with foil and set aside.

2. In a food processor, crush gingersnaps in a blender or food processor to make 2 cups of crumbs. Mix with sugar and melted butter and pour into the foil-lined pan; press until evenly distributed.

3. Bake in preheated oven for 10 minutes. Remove from oven and allow to cool for 10 minutes.

4. For the cheesecake layer, increase the oven temperature to 350 degrees. Place softened cream cheese and 4 tablespoons sugar in a medium bowl and beat with an electric mixer until smooth.

5. Add the egg and vanilla, mixing until smooth and creamy. Pour the cream cheese mixture on top of the crust and set aside.

6. In a large bowl, whisk together the pumpkin puree, eggs, sugar and pumpkin pie spice. Stir in the half-and-half, then slowly spoon the pumpkin filling on top of the cheesecake mixture to keep the layers separated.

7. Bake at 350 for 55 to 65 minutes, until the center is set. Cool on a wire rack for 1 hour before refrigerating.

8. Melt the butter in a medium saucepan over medium-high heat. Stir in the sugar, heavy cream, salt and vanilla extract. Bring mixture to a boil and cook for 3 minutes, stirring frequently to prevent boiling over.

9. Remove from the heat and stir in the chopped pecans. If desired, add a splash of bourbon. To serve, spoon warm sauce over pumpkin cheesecake squares. Makes 16 servings.

Apple enchiladas

1 can apple pie filling

8 medium flour tortillas

1 cup sugar, divided

1 teaspoon cinnamon

2 cups water, divided

1 stick (1/2 cup) butter

1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Empty can of apple pie filling into small bowl. Cut apples into small pieces. Place about a heaping tablespoon of apple pie filling down center of flour tortilla, roll up and place in 9-by-13-inch glass baking dish.

2. Continue until all 8 tortillas are used up. Melt butter in 1 cup water, use other cup of water to rinse filling can and small bowl, then pour into pot with water and butter.

3. Sprinkle 3/4 cup sugar over the enchiladas, then pour butter and water mixture over the top of the enchiladas.

4. Sprinkle the other 1/4 cup sugar and teaspoon cinnamon on top of the enchiladas. Cover dish with foil and bake for approximately 30 minutes or until liquid becomes thick. Serve hot or warm. Makes 8 servings.