Traffic stop leads to robbery arrest

Madera County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a reported robbery at a hotel along Highway 41 in Oakhurst on October 28 at about 2:40 a.m.

The victim reported being assaulted by several men who stole his money and fled the scene. Deputy Gibson responded to the hotel to speak with the victim.

While responding to the call, Sergeant Michael Chambers spotted a vehicle matching the description of one of the suspect vehicles near the hotel. He conducted a traffic stop and detained four occupants.

During the investigation, Deputy Gibson identified one of the passengers as a suspect in the robbery, and another passenger was found to have outstanding felony and misdemeanor warrants.

Deputies located two firearms in the vehicle, as well as narcotics and drug paraphernalia.

Two of the male occupants were arrested and booked into the Madera County Jail.