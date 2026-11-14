No promise of tomorrow

I’ve heard it said we should live every day to the fullest, for no one knows what tomorrow really brings.

That said, we all need to plan for tomorrow. It may or may not ever come, but what if it does come, and you have no plans for it?

I’m generally a saver and not a spender, but I do love being generous. I don’t care that I’m not wealthy, but I don’t want someone else to have to pay for me to live. I think there are too many folks out there who don’t care that someone else is picking up the tab.

We all need to be responsible in our lives, because whatever we do can affect not only ourselves, but other people. As a child, I was a bit carefree. I learned later to be more responsible with both my spending and in my consideration of others.

I have to say that I have never been a worrier, or as my dad would say, a “hand-wringer.” I’m not the worst-case scenario type of person. In fact, I don’t usually think about what could happen if…

In his famous Sermon on the Mount, Jesus said, “Therefore do not worry about tomorrow, for tomorrow will worry about itself. Each day has enough trouble of its own.” (Matthew 6:34)

BINGO! I don’t worry about tomorrow, but I do try to prepare for it. Well, most times I do, because I’m also a big procrastinator.

Each day has concerns, but I am thankful I can take my concerns to One who will listen. When I do have issues I cannot control, or that I do not know how to handle, I do what I call “Relaxing in the Lord.” It means I can take it to someone who will remove the burden from me, and will give me rest from the worry of the day.

My faith has given me much rest over the years, and prayer gives me the release I need to prevent me from worry. I am thankful for that.

Jeremiah 29, verses 11-13 gives us direction and comfort from worry. “For I know the plans I have for you,” declares the Lord, “Plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future. Then you will call on me and come and pray to me, and I will listen to you. You will seek me and find me, when you seek me with all your heart.”

It is true that we have no promise of tomorrow, this side of heaven, but we can know that each day we are blessed beyond measure, and we can know God is with us. If we need to release a burden, he is listening.

May God give you comfort and a peace that passes all understanding, and may he continue to bless you beyond measure.

Enjoy your November, a time of great thanksgiving.

Have a great weekend.

— My love to all,

Nancy

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Delight yourself in the Lord, and he will give you the desires of your heart.

— Psalm 37:4