MPD makes DUI arrest

Madera Police officers responded to a solo-vehicle collision in the 1300 block of Dellavalle Avenue.

The driver, identified as 26-year-old Marco Sanchez Mendez, drove onto a residential property and struck the property’s fence and gas meter Wednesday evening.

Fortunately, no one was injured. However, officers determined Sanchez Mendez was driving under the influence with a BAC more than twice the legal limit (.08).

“A big thank-you to the homeowner for quickly reporting the incident and helping get officers on scene. We also want to recognize PG&E for their quick response in addressing the damaged gas meter and helping ensure the safety of the residence and surrounding area,” Madera PD said in a statement.