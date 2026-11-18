Madera’s season ends in offensive shootout

NIPOMO — In a score more destined for basketball games, the Madera Coyotes football team did more than enough to pick up a win, but the Nipomo Titans did just a little more for a70-63 victory in the Div. III quarterfinals.

The third-seeded Titans had more than they could handle in Friday’s win through a raining pre-game and rain in the third quarter. Madera also did enough to win, but ran out of possessions to come back.

For the fourth straight game, Madera was involved in a 100-plus point, 1,000-plus offensive yards game, and fell to 2-2 in those games.

Not only did the two teams combine for 133 points, but they accounted for almost 1,400 yards (1,391), ran 132 plays and had 796 rushing yards with 57 first downs.

The two teams also overcame some mistakes. The two teams combined for 23 penalties for 209 yards (Madera had 10 for 101), and Madera had two interceptions.

The two teams combined for three 20-plus point quarters, and even punted three times. Madera had nine plays of 20-yards or more and Nipomo had 13. The two teams combined for 19 touchdowns, and averaged 23 yards a touchdown.

Madera quarterback Elias Mena was 25-of-34 for 408 yards with four touchdowns, and threw two interceptions. Running back Darius Smith rushed for 146 yards and two touchdowns. Anthony Estrada rushed for 99 yards and two more touchdowns.

Lawrence Flores caught nine passes for 213 yards and three touchdowns. Flores was also a menace in the return game, averaging 27.8 yards a kick return, including a 56-yard return.

Jayden Martinez caught 10 passes for 115 yards and rushed for a touchdown and caught a touchdown pass.

Unfortunately, the Madera defense couldn’t contain the Nipomo rushing attack. Quarterback Blayne Lowry rushed for 239 yards on 16 carries, most from designed runs. He had four 20-plus runs, and scored six touchdowns while averaging almost 15 yards a carry.

Kayson Jett rushed for 186 yards and a touchdown, and Adrian Sanchez scored two touchdowns with 90 yards rushing. In all, Nipomo rushed for 513 yards and nine touchdowns.

The Coyotes opened the game with a seven-play, 40-yard drive to get on the scoreboard. Flores returned the opening kick-off 56 yards to the Nipomo 40.

Smith gained seven on the first play, and Mena connected with Flores for six yards, and a first down. Three runs From Smith gained 13 to the 14-yard line.

Estrada gained nine to the five, and Estrada finished the drive off with a touchdown run, two-and-a-half minutes into the game.

Nipomo quickly drove down the field, keyed by a 54-yard run on the first play from scrimmage to the six-yard line. On third-and-goal from the three, Lowry kept for the touchdown, a minute-and-a-half after Madera’s score. The point after was good for a 7-6 lead.

Estrada scored on a 73-yard run on the next play from scrimmage, but a holding penalty negated the run. The Coyotes had to punt from there.

Lowry opened the drive with a 40-yard run to the 10-yard line. Three plays later, Lowry scored from seven yards out for a 14-6 lad.

The Coyotes overcame a holding call, and got an eight-yard run from Smith on third-and-six. On the next play, Mena hit Flores on a quick screen to the right. Flores got a block from Martinez to spring him, and went 61-yards to the end zone for the touchdown to cut the lead to 14-13.

The Titans got a 30-yard run on their next drive to get inside the 10-yard line, and scored three plays later from two yards out for a 21-13 lead with 17.4 seconds left in the first quarter.

Madera started another drive, and got a third down conversion. Mena found Martinez for a 19-yard gain to the Titans’ 30. On the next play, Mena tried another quick screen to Flores, but Nipomo jumped the route for an interception, and went the other way for a 68-yard interception return for a touchdown, and a 28-13 lead.

Flores returned the ensuing kick to inside Nipomo’s 35-yard line, but another holding penalty was called. The Coyotes had to punt, but Smith, punting, was taken down. Head coach Kenny Paolinelli tried to get a roughing the kicker penalty because his punter was taken out, but the officials ruled a running into the kicker, and the Coyotes punted.

Lowry escaped heavy pressure, running almost 20 yards behind the line of scrimmage, and running almost 40 yards for a 19-yard gain to open the drive.

Lowry completed a pair of passes for 31 yards to the eight, and Lowry finished off the drive for Nipomo’s third straight touchdown to open a 35-13 lead.

Madera came back with an eight-play, 87-yard drive to get back into the game. Mena connected with Martinez for 20 yards, and a first down, after an unsportsmanlike conduct and a holding penalty. Mena found Brett Qualls for 11 yards, and Flores for 30 yards to the Nipomo 28.

After Smith gained six on a run, Mena hit Smith for 13 yards to the one. Martinez finished the drive from a yard out, but the two-point conversion failed for a 35-19 lead with 5:19 left in the first half.

On the ensuing kick-off, Carlos Ochoa kicked it short with high bounce over the first line of defense. The ball was heading out of bounds, but Flores dove, and batted the ball back in bounds where Smith fell on it for the recovery.

Mena started off the next drive with a 36-yard pass play to Qualls with a 15-yard spearing penalty added onto it. From the four, Estrada gained three, but a bad snap lost 13 yards.

On third-and-goal, Mena hit Flores on a quick slat, and Flores did the rest for a 15-yard touchdown to cut the lead to 35-27 after Mena found Martinez in the end zone for the two-point conversion with 3:31 left in the half.

Nipomo completed a 25-yard pass on third-and-13 to keep its drive moving. Another pass for 22 yards moved the ball to the Madera 21, and Lowry kept for a 21-yard touchdown with 1:08 left in the half for a 42-27 lead.

Madera got a pair of 13-yard passes to Flores and Qualls to the Nipomo 44. Mena hit Martinez for 13 yards on fourth-and-one with 11.8 seconds left.

Mena then hit Smith out of the backfield for a nine-yard gain, but time ran out before the Coyotes could get another play off before the half.

Nipomo opened the second half with a five-play, 70-yard drive that was capped by a 46-yard touchdown run to open a 49-27 lead.

Flores returned the ensuing kick 35 yards to midfield, and a 15-yard personal foul penalty was added on.

Mena kept for a seven-yard run on third-and-two. On the next play, Mena found a wide open Martinez in the end zone for a 20-yard touchdown with 9:31 left in the third for a 49-33 Nipomo lead after the two-point conversion was stopped.

Nipomo needed five plays to find the end zone with a 35-yard touchdown run from Lowry for a 56-33 third quarter lead. It was Nipomo’s seventh straight drive with a touchdown.

Estrada converted a third-and-five with a 13-yard gain. The Coyotes moved the ball inside Nipomo’s 30, but Mena’s pass over the middle was intercepted.

After a first down pass of 35 yards, the Madera defense forced a punt, and the Coyotes turned it into points.

Smith broke through for a 62-yard gain to the Nipomo five. Two plays later, Smith finished the drive from the one to cut the lead to 56-39 with 2:20 left in the third.

Nipomo got the help of a pass interference penalty, but the Madera defense stepped up for the second straight drive. Jayden Martinez stuffed Sanchez for a loss of one. Matthew Prince stopped Jett for three yards. After a false start penalty, Jayden Perez tackled the Nipomo receiver for an eight-yard gain on third-and-13.

Lowry tried a fourth down run, but Martinez stopped him two yards short of the first down.

Flores drew a pass interference penalty on the first play of the next drive and Mena carried for 10 to midfield.

Then, Mena found a wide open Flores down the field. Flores caught he ball at the 24, and carried it the rest of the way for a touchdown. After Madera was hit with an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty for the extra point, Mena hit Flores in the end zone for the two-point conversion to cut the lead to 56-47 with 10:36 left in the game.

However, the Titans came right back with a 60-yard touchdown run on the next play from scrimmage 16 seconds later.

But, the Coyotes came back a minute later. Mena hit Flores for a 31-yard gain to the Titans’ 22. Estrada finished off the drive with a touchdown run right up the middle of the defense. Mena was forced out of the pocket on the conversion, but found a wide open Estrada in the end zone for the two-points, and cut Nipomo’s lead to 63-55.

The Titans got a 27-yard pass play to get into Madera’s red zone. Sanchez finished the drive with a 13-yard touchdown with seven minutes left in the fourth quarter for a 70-55 lead.

Madera drove 67-yards on 10 plays to find the end zone. Mena hit Martinez for 15-yards on the first play. Mena hit Martinez, again, for 13 yards, and a first down. Mena kept for five, and another Nipomo spearing penalty was called.

Flores gained nine on an end around for a first down to the five. Smith scored two plays later with 4:23 left in the game.

Mena scrambled, and found Qualls in the back of the end zone for the two-point conversion to cut the Nipomo lead to 70-63.

After a failed onsides kick, the Madera defense tried to get off the field. Nipomo converted a third-and-one with a one-yard gain. They converted a third-and-seven with an 11-yard run, and finished the game with a kneel down.