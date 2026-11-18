Commentary: Who is paying the bills? The American taxpayer

America has a fundamental problem that politicians keep avoiding: Who pays the bills? It is the American taxpayer — the people who get up every morning, go to work, run businesses, meet payroll, pay mortgages, and surrender part of their earnings to government. They are being asked to finance an expanding system of benefits while too little attention is paid to work, responsibility, fraud, and national debt.

This is not an attack on people who cannot work. Children, seniors, people with disabilities, caregivers, and struggling families genuinely need help. But taxpayers have every right to ask: What about able-bodied adults who could work but choose not to? Assistance should be a safety net, not a permanent substitute for personal responsibility.

Consider the numbers. In fiscal year 2023, SNAP provided benefits to an average of 42.2 million people each month, at a federal cost of $113.2 billion. Many recipients were children, seniors, disabled individuals, and working families. We must protect those who genuinely need help while making sure those who can work contribute.

Meanwhile, Pew Research Center estimated that 9.7 million unauthorized immigrants were part of America’s workforce in 2023. Why do employers depend on unauthorized labor while some Americans remain outside the workforce? We need immigration laws that are enforced and employment policies that encourage Americans to work.

Then there is fraud. In fiscal year 2025, the Government Accountability Office reported an estimated $186 billion in improper payments across 64 federal programs. Separately, GAO estimated annual federal fraud losses could reach between $233 billion and $521 billion. Not every improper payment is fraud, but these numbers demand accountability. Taxpayers should not have to keep paying for a government that cannot adequately protect the money it collects.

Now consider what is being promised by the Democratic Socialists of America. Their Medicare for All proposal promises healthcare with no premiums, copayments, or deductibles at the point of service, financed through taxes. The White House Council of Economic Advisers estimated the Medicare for All proposal would cost $47.4 trillion over 10 years. That is a staggering figure that deserves a serious public debate about who pays and how.

The comparison with government employment also deserves attention. Some eligible government retirees receive pensions and can continue health insurance coverage into retirement. Now similar security is being promised to the entire private sector. But private employers and taxpayers cannot simply create unlimited benefits without someone carrying the cost. The bill does not disappear because government calls a service free.

And the national debt is already sending a warning. GAO reported federal debt of $40.2 trillion as of Sept. 30, 2026, with $1.4 trillion in interest costs during that fiscal year. Think about that: money spent on interest instead of roads, public safety, infrastructure, or reducing the debt.

The average credit-card rate is around 21 percent. Americans understand that carrying a balance at that rate can bury a family financially. Why is it so difficult to understand that the federal government faces the same basic problem when it continually borrows and pays interest? The difference is that the national bill is measured in trillions.

January 3, 2027, will mark a major change in Washington. Democrats are preparing to take control of both the House and the Senate following the 2026 midterm elections. Among the incoming lawmakers are candidates endorsed by the Democratic Socialists of America. The DSA does not control Congress, but its members may have influence over the Democratic legislative agenda. Americans should pay attention to the proposals these lawmakers support, particularly universal healthcare, expanded government benefits, taxes, and federal spending. With a national debt already exceeding $40 trillion, every new promise deserves a serious examination of its cost and who will ultimately pay for it.

The 2026 midterms also remind us that staying home has consequences. Some Republicans, independents, and other voters chose not to participate, for whatever reasons. My mother used to say, “Don’t cut off your nose to spite your face.” That advice applies to elections, too. If voters stay home because they are unhappy with a candidate, a party, or a political fight, they may end up helping elect people whose policies they oppose. You cannot influence the direction of your country if you refuse to participate in choosing its leaders.

This is about fairness. Enforce eligibility rules. Stop fraud. Make work pay. Examine every new promise against its real cost. Government must live within its means, just as families and businesses are expected to do.

America cannot promise everything to everybody forever. The people who work, produce, and pay the bills deserve a government that respects their contributions and takes responsibility for every dollar.