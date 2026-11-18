Book Talk: Harlan Coben, ‘Fool Me Once’

Harlan Coben currently has 80 million books in print, circulating in at least 40 countries. His novels are perennial best sellers, topping the New York Times lists. He has won numerous awards for his fiction, some of his books have been the basis for television series in France, and he is the creator of the British crime/drama television show, “The Five.”

Many Americans, both readers and non-readers, are familiar with his work through Netflix series. In 2018, Coben signed a multi-million-dollar contract with the organization to serve as executive producer for series based on his works: “The Stranger,” the “Myron Bolitar” novels, and “Fool Me Once.”

“Fool Me Once” (2016, 437 pages in paperback format) is both a riveting mystery and a psychological drama. In both cases, it is an exploration in “trust,” even though every time you (the reader) believe that you’ve figured out the “truth,” “truth” changes. Consequently, the book keeps you guessing until the very exciting and certainly unexpected end.

The story opens with the introduction of Maya, a former Army Captain, heroic warrior, and pilot of military helicopters. She’s been battle-tested, but nothing can prepare her for what she finds once she returns home. Her husband Joe has been shot to death in Central Park, and she’s left to raise Lily, her 2-year-old daughter, on her own. Because she must be gone from their home to perform her job as a flight instructor, she must leave Lily in the care of Isabelle, whose mother had been her husband’s nanny. And, although she trusts Isabelle, her sister-in-law gifts her with a “nanny-cam” to assure Maya that Lily is being treated well.

Hanging over Maya’s head is a video of the mission that ended her army carrier, specifically film of her bombing an SUV without authority. She was certain that the vehicle contained enemy soldiers, but it turned out that the inhabitants were innocent civilians. After a horrible night of PTSD flashbacks, Maya checks the nanny cam an is flabbergasted to see her dead husband playing with Lily. When Isabelle arrives to care for Lily, Maya shows her the video from the nanny cam, and Isabelle denies seeing Joe. The reader is left to ponder whether Joe really exists (an impossibility as he was buried at his funeral) or if Maya’s PTSD is so severe that she is delusional.

Then, when four men attempt to kidnap Maya outside a rehab facility, her military training kicks in, and she fakes a mental breakdown. One of the gunmen tells her that Joe sent them before Maya “recovers,” shoots the gunmen, and flees the scene. By this time, Maya believes that she has uncovered a link between her sister Claire’s death several years ago, her husband’s death, his brother Andrew’s death, and a death of one of her husband’s friends about twenty years ago.

It’s impossible to capture the intensity of this complex plot in a thumbnail sketch, but I hope that I’ve suggested enough for you to make a decision about reading “Fool Me Once.” I recommend it.

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Jim Glynn may be contacted at j_glynn@att.net.