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Basketball champs to host Tip-Off Dinner

The defending Div. V Central Section champion Matilda Torres Toros girls basketball team will host a Tip-Off Dinner and a Texas Hold’Em Poker Tournament.

Both will be held on October 24, beginning at 5 p.m. with cocktails, and dinner at 6:30 p.m., at The Barn, 14621, Road 18 1/2. The poker tournament will begin a 6 p.m. with a $35 buy-in.

Dinner tickets are also $35 with a table of 10 for $300. Dinner tickets and poker tournament tickets are separate purchases.

Poker players must purchase a buy-in to compete.

In addition to the poker tournament, there will be a dessert auction, a silent auction raffle, music and dancing.

For ticket information, contact Jose Villalobos at (559) 917-5007

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